Chocolate only needs to be tempered if it is used as a coating or garnish. I have given instructions throughout the book in the relevant recipes on how to temper. I use the simple microwave method. However, if you don't have a microwave you can temper chocolate on the stovetop. (Refer to our Savour School YouTube channel, where you will find technique videos.) The reason why we temper chocolate is to avoid fat bloom. This is caused when the chocolate is melted without tempering. When the chocolate sets, some of the cocoa butter sets in larger particles, which can cause white dots or streaks throughout the chocolate. If your chocolate sets and it has fat bloom, it can be re-tempered as per my original tempering instructions, as long as nothing other than colour has been added to it.