But here's why we want to work from home, says Cooper. First, it saves us commuting time (and that has a flow-on effect on our sleep and on our ability to exercise). Second, we can shift our work around to pick up kids or drop them off or ferry them somewhere. We get to eat our own lunch in our own kitchen, where the washing up is done every day. We get to put on a load of laundry then hang it out while the sun is still up.