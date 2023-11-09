The Canberra Times
Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan plans to snatch Five Diamonds

By Ray Hickson
November 9 2023 - 3:30pm
Leading Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan is wary his recent Sydney raids haven't gone to plan but is confident it'll be a different story with Antino at Rosehill on Saturday.

