Rosehill form: The best bets for the last day of the Sydney carnival

By Brad Gray
November 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Shangri La Express had the standout performance in NSW this season. Picture Bradleys Photography
Race 1 - 12:25PM CINCOTTA CHEMIST HANDICAP (1800 METRES)

1. Touristic could have done a touch more first up at the midweeks but he was eight weeks between runs with just the one soft trial to bridge that gap. The five-year-old is an emergency for the Five Diamonds so it's safe to assume that he was always going to improve into his second up grand final. This is a long, long way from a Five Diamonds. If the son of Frankel rediscovered his best form from last campaign he'd pick these up comfortably, even with 60kg. The other thing to note from his first up run was that the winner Iknowastar broke the track record from out in front. He probably wasn't ready for a true test.

