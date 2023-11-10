There are a couple of red flags when it comes to 5. Dalchini. One win from 21 starts and her SP profile having started no shorter than $41 in her three runs back. However, if the five-year-old is ever going to knock off a Group race it's on Saturday. The story of her career so far has been that she is so often the eye-catcher, the sectional star, without converting those runs into wins. There's only seven runners on Saturday so that shouldn't be an excuse here. She clashed with 1. Royal Merchant and 4. Call Di in the Nivison second up and was by far the superior run of the trio. She clocked the fastest last 600m in the race to get into third behind Magic Time and Parisal. Granted, Royal Merchant did carry 59kg. A wide gate then proved costly in the Invitation. Again she was fast home. Have to be with her at the price.