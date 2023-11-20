The Canberra Times
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Advice

Protect pets from tetanus by cleaning wounds and taking them to the vet

By Dr Anne Quain
November 20 2023 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

If you notice changes in your dog's demeanour and body positioning, consult your vet. Picture file
If you notice changes in your dog's demeanour and body positioning, consult your vet. Picture file

Tetanus is one of those conditions that very few of us have seen, because most Australians are vaccinated against it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.