The moment might also be symbolised by the fall from power of Mike Pezzullo, erstwhile secretary of the department of Home Affairs. One cannot blame Pezzullo alone for his department's overreach in refugee, immigration, police and national security matters, because he had ministers, including Labor ones, who had devised, or authorised, the policies in question. But he was undoubtedly an advocate of such powers, and generally an outspoken opponent of the idea that they should be closely supervised by judges and other forms of accountability. He was forever seeking extension of power - including into the creation of a national citizen surveillance system that would have put China's to shame, and wider and ever less transparent powers for police and ASIO officers, all predicated on increasingly more doubtful claims of drastic threats to national security. He developed his own paramilitary service and his own private intelligence establishment, as well as seeking to control (or as he would say "coordinate") the supposedly independent advice coming to government from ASIO and the AFP. He wanted everyone singing from the same hymn sheet, and made life difficult for anyone, in his department or out of it, who resisted him. Debate was not his forte. Nor management of billions in departmental appropriations - even if, from a political point of view, his assistance in creating a sense of panic, emergency, crisis and the need for stampede provided big dividends.