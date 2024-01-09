The Canberra Times
What are the signs of specific learning difficulties?

Sarah Lansdown
Sarah Lansdown
January 10 2024
Specific learning difficulties can impact the way people read, write, spell and do mathematics. People who struggle with these things may not necessarily have a learning difficulty but it's important to seek early intervention.

Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

