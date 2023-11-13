Bringing inflation down will be a drawn out process and the path ahead for the economy "could be bumpy", a senior Reserve Bank of Australia official has warned.
As a financially tight Christmas season looms for millions of households, Reserve Bank acting assistant governor Marion Kohler said the recent slowdown in the cost of goods would continue, there was no sign that strong growth in service prices would ease.
Ms Kohler said the rising cost of market services, which account for around a fifth of the consumer price index tracked by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, was being driven by strong demand, mounting business expenses such as energy, rent and insurance, and increasingly expensive labour.
"Inflation is still too high and underlying inflation is higher than expected a year ago," she said. "This reflects strong domestic cost pressures and a still-robust level of aggregate demand."
The RBA official cautioned that, "the next stage in bringing inflation back to target is likely to be more drawn out than the first. The road ahead could be bumpy".
Ms Kohler's remarks underlined concerns that interest rates could go higher.
While a December rate hike is currently considered unlikely, unexpected events like the national port shutdown caused by a cyber attack on operator DP World has markets and last week's Optus outage have markets on edge.
The Reserve Bank upgraded its inflation forecasts on Friday, and expects price pressures to stay higher for longer. It predicts the annual CPI to slow to 3.5 per cent by the end of next year (compared with its earlier estimate of 3.3 per cent) but still expects it to drop to within its 2 to 3 per cent target band by the end of 2025.
READ MORE:
Part of the reason for a slower than expected inflation slowdown has been resilient demand, supported by the big influx of migrants and strong public and private investment, include a large pipeline of public infrastructure works," Ms Kohler said.
"We expect inflation to continue to decline, but more gradually than anticipated three months ago."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.