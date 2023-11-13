The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Gloria Jones | Murray-Darling Basin in critical danger without change

By Gloria Jones
November 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ten years ago I travelled from our home in Clayton Bay, South Australia to Canberra with my late husband Henry Jones, where we cooked Coorong mullet for MPs to drive home the importance of reducing the amount of water being taken from the Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.