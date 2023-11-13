The Canberra Times
After major events, it's back to basics for stretched households

By Adrian Rollins
Updated November 13 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 3:30pm
After splurging on major events like the FIFA Women's World Cup, football finals, blockbuster films and concerts, consumers are reining in their discretionary spending and prioritising essentials such as fuel, power bills, education expenses and health care.

