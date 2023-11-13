After splurging on major events like the FIFA Women's World Cup, football finals, blockbuster films and concerts, consumers are reining in their discretionary spending and prioritising essentials such as fuel, power bills, education expenses and health care.
The CommBank household spending intentions index, which tracks the expenditure of around 7 million customers, fell 1 per cent in October as the amount going on eating out, concert tickets, hotel rooms, airfares and other entertainment-related purchases fell, contributing to an overall 3.7 per cent decline in discretionary purchases.
Instead, families directed more of their funds to paying for electricity and gas, covering soaring insurance premiums and education expenses and forking out at the bowser.
CBA chief economist Stephen Halmarick said the index showed "a clear tightening" in consuming spending last month.
Mr Halmarick said expenditure had declined in seven of the 12 spending categories included in the index, and where spending had increased it had been driven by higher prices, including a 12 per cent jump in insurance expenditure in the past year, an 8.9 per cent lift in education expenses, a 7.5 per cent rise the amount going on utility bills and 7.7 per cent increase in health charges.
The results show that even before the latest interest rate hike, households were pulling back on their spending.
Reserve Bank of Australia acting assistant governor Marion Kohler on Monday acknowledged that growth in consumer expenditure had become "subdued...as cost of living pressures, higher interest rates and higher tax payable all weigh on disposable incomes for a time".
Despite this, there is speculation that ongoing Reserve Bank concerns about the outlook for services inflation could prompt it to tighten monetary policy even further.
But Mr Halmarick said his base case was for no more rate hikes.
"We are clearly seeing the flow on effects of the interest rate increases from earlier in the year," the CBA economist said. "Last week's decision from the RBA to raise the case rate by a further 25 basis points, to 4.35 per cent, is likely to add further downward pressure to household spending over coming months."
There is expected to be a limited rebound in consumer spending this month as shoppers look to take advantage of Black Friday sales and similar discounting.
But Mr Halmarick said experience from recent years showed that a surge in spending this month was followed by weaker retail sales in December, evidence that discounting mostly affected when people spent, rather than how much.
