The main public sector union is attempting to pull the Albanese government back to the bargaining table over the APS-wide pay negotiations, announcing early morning strike action on Tuesday for the two agencies that stopped work earlier this month.
Community and Public Sector Union has advised that members in the Fair Work Ombudsman and the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations plan to stop work for two hours from 8.30am over the government's pay deal of 11.2 per cent over three years.
It follows the one hours strike by members at the ombudsman and DEWR on November 2 and two rounds of one-hour strikes last week by meat inspectors and on-plant veterinarians in the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said APS employees are happy with the government's offer on conditions, but it needs to "do better" on pay.
"There is a clear and simple fix here," she said in a statement. "The CPSU wants to see a package on the table that APS employees can proudly get behind, and we believe the government wants that too."
"The conditions package that has been negotiated contains industry-leading working from home rights, an increase to casual loading, significant improvements to paid parental leave and enhanced job security provisions.
"But APS employees want to see the government do better on pay."
Members in the Australian Competition And Consumer Commission on Monday returned a ballot in support of protected industrial action over the pay offer.
The majority of the 171 people who voted indicated support for strikes up to 1 hour, up to 24 hours and bans on working overtime.
Minister for the Public Service Katy Gallagher has insisted there is no new revised offer in the works.
"They've said no to us once. We came back. We revised the offer. We've improved the conditions. We've employed more staff. We've done a lot in the last 18 months. So I think we're probably close, but we haven't got there yet," the senator said earlier this month.
"We want to be a model employer. We want to work with the unions, but ultimately, we want to give our staff a pay rise. And some of those staff are potentially getting pay raises between 20 and 30 per cent."
The Canberra Times has sought fresh comment from the minister but did not hear back before print deadline.
