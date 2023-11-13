The Canberra Times
Monday, 13 November 2023
Fresh DEWR, Fair Work Ombudsman strike action over APS pay offer

By Karen Barlow
Updated November 13 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 5:57pm
The main public sector union is attempting to pull the Albanese government back to the bargaining table over the APS-wide pay negotiations, announcing early morning strike action on Tuesday for the two agencies that stopped work earlier this month.

