Hank writes: "When it comes to hoons and loons on the road, some states punch well above their weight. Queensland has an ongoing severe shortage of blinker fluid, judging by the lack of indicator use on its roads up here. Second guessing which exit drivers are actually taking on roundabouts requires Jedi mind skills. And then there are the dual-cab ute drivers who think it's a fun sport to see how close they can get their roo bar to the car in front of them, as they barrel along at 140kmh. No wonder the Queensland road toll is going up, not down."