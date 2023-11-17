During Oliver's tryst with Felix's sister, Venetia (Alison Oliver), yet another character who is a compulsive smoker, it becomes clear that there is a lot more to our bumbling upstart than at first appeared the case. The invitation to sex was clear, but the uptake by Oliver so self-assured that the nerdy, awkward mask that he wears begins to slip, culminating in a road trip back home that reveals the extent of his sociopathy, that he hates who he is and where he comes from. That is, of course, the point - that being awe-struck by the privileged classes and their ways engenders those feelings of self-loathing too.