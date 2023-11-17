The film is reminiscent of the Star Wars prequels that charted Anakin Skywalker's journey from innocent child to promising young Jedi to evil Darth Vader. And there are echoes of Game of Thrones - the title, the name Snow, the political machinations and, not least, the casting of Peter Dinklage in a key role, as Dean of the Academy and the Games' intellectual author. But while it's not wholly original, it's fun if you're a fan of dystopian stories (as many seem to be).