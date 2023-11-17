The Canberra Times
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Elevate your soirées with colourful glassware

November 18 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whether you're throwing a pool party or a trendy rooftop soirée, coloured glassware will add the perfect touch of style, flair, and creativity. Pictures from Villeroy & Boch
Whether you're throwing a pool party or a trendy rooftop soirée, coloured glassware will add the perfect touch of style, flair, and creativity. Pictures from Villeroy & Boch

As summertime draws closer, it's a timely reminder that this is the peak season for hosting outdoor soirées, a casual get-together, or a festive dinner party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.