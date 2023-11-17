As summertime draws closer, it's a timely reminder that this is the peak season for hosting outdoor soirées, a casual get-together, or a festive dinner party.
Want to create a visual spectacle that will be the talk of the town? Incorporating coloured glassware into the setting is a simple way to add personal style and a touch of whimsy.
Here are some chic styling tips from Villeroy & Boch to get you inspired.
This summer, consider setting a twilight dinner scene, with glasses that reflect the deeper, dreamy tones of the setting sun.
The play of colours will undoubtedly set the mood for an evening of warmth and lasting memories.
Coloured glassware can also help create an enchanting ambiance.
Consider mixing different shades of glassware that reflect the vibrancy of summer gardens or a beach sunset.
Combining different glassware, such as goblets, champagne coupes, and tall water tumblers, can make your table as bright and lively as the season itself.
Mixing and matching glassware also allows you to coordinate colours, which can often look fun and spontaneous.
Mixing and matching glassware also allows you to coordinate colours, which can often look fun and spontaneous.
When it comes to entertaining, simplicity often speaks the loudest.
Using coloured glassware with a modern and minimalist design lets elegant forms and shades pop against simple white tableware.
This season, let the stemware be the star.
Whether you're throwing a pool party or a rooftop soirée, coloured glassware will add the perfect touch of style, flair and creativity.
From the boho chic of beach barbecues to the serene simplicity of Japandi garden parties, elevate your entertaining game with mesmerising coloured glass and stemware this coming summer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.