Meanwhile, the workforce continues to change at a pace. Some speculate that artificial intelligence (AI) could automate as much as 18 per cent of work globally. According to the OECD, highly skilled occupations are at highest risk from AI-driven automation, comprising around 27 per cent of employment across the OECD's 38 member countries, including Australia. Equally, AI is likely to affect other existing jobs, prompting a need to rethink skills development.