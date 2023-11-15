The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Coach admits to indecently assaulting child under training guise

By Tim Piccione
Updated November 16 2023 - 8:09am, first published 5:30am
A coach has methodically abused his position and a young girl's aspirations of playing sport professionally to indecently assault her numerous times over more than a year.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

