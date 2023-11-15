The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court trial of whistleblower David McBride delayed

By Hannah Neale
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:43pm
Whistleblower David McBride arrives at court on Monday. Picture by Karleen Minney
Whistleblower David McBride arrives at court on Monday. Picture by Karleen Minney

The trial of a defence whistleblower has been delayed with the man seeking to have a judge's decision appealed, after a finding he had no public duty to disobey orders.

