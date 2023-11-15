The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Tax advisers targeted in government crackdown in wake of PwC scandal

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
November 15 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Individuals and organisations promoting tax avoidance schemes could be fined up to $780 million and the powers of regulators enhanced as part of a federal government crackdown on tax advisers following the PwC confidentiality breach scandal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.