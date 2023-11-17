There is a potential Marvel heroine movie in rally star Molly Taylor.
It wasn't enough that she was the first female to win the Rally of Canberra in 2015 and then the following season, take on a completely male field and win the entire Australian Rally Championship, the first woman to do so in the history of the sport.
Taylor then came back after a massive, bone-rattling 140km/h head-on shunt in 2018 Rally Australia to make the final challenge in the gruelling SAS reality TV show, along the way dragging herself across a steel wire suspended above a watery chasm with a steely determination that left viewers around the country shaking their heads in disbelief.
She then headed to Europe and the Middle East to win the very first Extreme E hydrogen fuel cell-powered 4WD offroad challenge, sharing the car with former F1 driver Nico Rosberg.
Lately she's been commentating motorsport on pay TV but has been itching to return to her first love: forest rallying.
The deal was done about six months ago and she and her small team then frantically set their sights on a well-engineered Subaru for the final two events of the season: the Adelaide Hills and the Rally of Canberra.
In her comeback rally, she won her production car cup class in the South Australian event - but was almost physically sick in the process.
"We had such a frantic time getting the car ready," she said.
"I think it just all caught up to me at the event. I was nearly throwing-up exhausted.
"But when you put the helmet on again and get back in the car, adrenalin takes over and you find a way to push through it."
Her signature deep blue Subaru Impreza, with the factory's familiar bright yellow starry constellation on the side, was rapid right off the mark in South Australia. The car was built in Tasmania by five-time Targa Tasmania winner Jason White and is arguably the fastest, most lightweight production-based Subaru rally car in the country.
"We had a few teething issues in Adelaide with the traction control system but the team worked through it and we got it done," she said.
The car will have three cameras on board for ACT event and her program will be uploaded online in a mini-documentary.
She and co-driver Andy Sarandis have a fierce fight ahead of her among the production cars in Canberra's forests. The driver with the busiest program this year has been Newcastle's Taylor Gill, who has been competing almost non-stop in Europe this year as part of an international rally star-seeker program.
The 20-year-old, who has sights set firmly on competing at world championship level, is returning to Australia to do a one-off drive in Canberra.
Tasmanian Bodie Reading was running hot in the series until he barrel-rolled his car off a concrete causeway in Adelaide. He has a fresh car to wheel out in Canberra.
