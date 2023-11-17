The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Canberra

The fastest woman in Australian motorsport is suiting up to take on the men this weekend in Canberra

PB
By Peter Brewer
November 17 2023 - 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is a potential Marvel heroine movie in rally star Molly Taylor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.