Canberra's Genesis Owusu wins ARIA album of the year

Canberran Genesis Owusu has won three ARIAs including Album of the Year with Struggler.
He also took out best Best Hip Hop/Rap Release and Best Independent Release.
In a speech via live videolink, he called for a ceasefire and said the album was about humanity and community.
"Hip hop made me who I am and allowed me to speak on the things that I wanted to speak on, so I cherish it with my heart always," the Ghanaian-Australian singer said.
Owusu reportedly used the platform to call for a ceasefore in Gaza.
The rapper told the audience to "pay attention to what is happening in the world", before proclaiming: "Ceasefire now, ceasefire now, free Palestine."
Owusu was the ACT's 2023 Young Australian of the Year.
He was born in Ghana in 1998. By the time he was two years old, his family had relocated to Canberra, where they continue to reside.
This is the second top album gong for Owusu. He also won the ARIA album of the year award for his 2021 release Smiling With No Teeth.
At the time, Owusu called the win a validation for a "weirdo" making bombastic music.
"It signifies such a change in culture that an album like Smiling With No Teeth is being validated by an institution like ARIA. I never would have expected it a few years ago," Owusu said.
"I think, for the most part, it's that they're validating that the weirdo can't be stopped. The freaks of the world cannot be changed, and at some point, they're going to be taking over and people are going to have to get used to that."
* Album of the year - Struggler, Genesis Owusu
* Song of the year - Rush, Troye Sivan
* Best solo artist - Troye Sivan
* Best group - DMA's
* Best live act - G Flip
* Best country album - Hey Dawn, Fanny Lumsden
* Best pop release - Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue
* Best video - G Flip, Good Enough directed by Kyle Caulfield
* Best adult contemporary album - Dan Sultan, Dan Sultan
* Best soul/R&B release - Mess Around, Forest Claudette (ft EARTHGANG)
* Most popular international artist - Taylor Swift
* Best children's album - Emma Memma, Emma Memma
* Best dance/electronic release - MK & Dom Dolla, Rhyme Dust
* Best produced release - Rush, Troye Sivan, prod. Styalz Fuego
* Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist - Teenage Dads
* Best independent release - Genesis Owusu, Struggler
* Best cover art - Everything Was Green, Forest Claudette, designed by Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost) & Michelle Grace Hunder
* Best world music album - To Those Who Came Before Us, Joseph Tawadros
* Best engineered release - Rush, Troye Sivan, Styalz Fuego
* Best blues & roots album - The Winding Way, The Teskey Brothers
* Best calbum - Indies & Idols -- Australian Chamber Orchestra / Richard Tognetti
* Best original soundtrack or musical theatre cast album - John Farnham: Finding The Voice (Music from the Feature Documentary) Various Artists
* Best jazz album - Nightjar -- The Vampires (ft Chris Abrahams)
* Best hard rock/heavy metal album - Darker Still, Parkway Drive
* ARIA music teacher award - Sue Lowry, Southport Special School, Southport, Qld
