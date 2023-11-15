Govt proposes tough controls on released immigration detainees

The Albanese government has introduced legislation to impose tough controls on more than 80 immigrants released from immigration detention after the High Court ruled holding them there indefinitely was unlawful.
The legislation is expected to be fast-tracked through Parliament on Thursday, with the Coalition planning to propose amendments in the upper house.
The bill proposes amendments to the Migration Act and the Migration Regulations, to "support the effective management of non-citizens released from immigration detention", Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said in his first reading speech on Thursday morning.
The High Court's decision last week forced the government to release 84 immigrants, after ruling their indefinite detention - with no other country willing to take them - was unlawful.
In serious cases, those judged to pose an "unacceptable risk of harm to the community" would be required to wear an electronic monitoring device, and adhere to curfews specified by the minister.
"These measures are consistent with the legitimate objective of community safety and the rights and interests of the public," Mr Giles said.
Broader amendments would introduce mandatory obligations for visa holders to seek approval before entering a range of employment types, including those relating to vulnerable people and children.
They would also be required to report changes in finances, and accommodation circumstances to the government, as well as any travel, associations with clubs or organisations, or individuals, entities or organisations linked to criminal activities.
The bill proposes new criminal offences relating to the breach of mandatory visa reporting conditions, compliance with the curfew and compliance with wearing the electronic device.
Each offense would carry a maximum penalty of five years and equivalent penalty units to address serious repeated cases of non-compliance.
Mr Giles flagged that more legislation could be in the works.
"The government will continue to work through the implications of this high court judgment and the ongoing engagement of visa holders is necessary to support this process," he said.
"These amendments are necessary as an immediate response following the high court's decision.
"Further responses may be required once we have received the High Court's reasons for decision."
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton claimed it was "dark day" for Australia, as the government sought to rush through the legislation.
Mr Dutton criticised the absence of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who has travelled to San Francisco to attend an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, saying "he should be here".
"I think it is completely, utterly unconscionable that the Prime Minister has not been here to deal with this matter," he said.
"The safety and security of the Australian population is the first charge of any leader of this country. And this prime minister is missing in action."
Mr Dutton accused the government of being caught out by the High Court ruling and a lack of preparation for its consequences.
"This government has had months and months and months to deal with these issues," he said, but instead had rushed to "cobble" together legislation.
"In June of this year, the High Court, through Justice Gleeson, gave a very clear indication to the Minister of Immigration [that] the government was on shaky grounds," Mr Dutton said.
"And the government had the ability in June of this year, to be able to respond by way of legislation or other administrative changes to deal with this very real threat to the Australian community."
Mr Dutton said the Coalition wanted more time to review the bill, but on first review "it is completely and totally inadequate".
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil hit back that Mr Dutton "never wrote laws as tough as this" during his time as home affairs minister.
"The legal advice that we have been given is that we are going as far as we can in order to manage the situation before us," Ms O'Neil said.
"We are in a rush, I would like to get this through the Parliament today and I need the opposition's support to do that," she said, adding this would be "a test for the opposition".
