Why aren't you filled with hate, Danny?
He killed three of your children and one of their cousins. They were just kids dreaming of ice cream on a sweltering summer evening when he came out of nowhere, crazed on booze and drugs, his powerful ute a two-tonne, out-of-control missile.
How do you keep doing it, Danny? Why aren't you consumed with murderous rage?
He'd been tailgating cars. Flipping his middle finger at other drivers. Swerving maniacally, bare-chested and laughing, from one lane to another. Before his car mounted that footpath, before he ploughed into those kids without even touching the brakes, before he destroyed so many lives, he was speeding at more than 130km/h.
In a 50km/h zone.
You're a man of deep faith, Danny. A Maronite Catholic. You know there are places in the Bible that say it's alright to take an eye for an eye. A wound for a wound. A life for a life. Most of us would understand if vengeance burned inside you. We might have looked the other way had you decided to get even.
But you're a better person than most of us, Danny Abdallah. That's for sure. You're unlike so many in today's world. You understand and appreciate what Martin Luther King meant when he said that old law of an eye for eye leaves everybody blind.
The rest of us struggle with that, Danny. Mightily. We think about exacting revenge for the smallest of personal slights. We're so sodden with pride, so filled with our own self-importance, we nurse and nourish our petty grudges throughout our lives.
Yet this week you revealed that you'd recently visited that killer of your children, Samuel Davidson, in prison. That you shook his hand. That you told him you forgive him.
It's almost four years since Davidson took the lives of your 13-year-old son Antony, your daughters Angelina, 12, and Sienna, 8, along with their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr. It had been a hot February day in 2020. Around 7.30pm you decided to empower the kids, to bestow a little responsibility on them, by letting them stroll down the street on their own to buy ice cream.
Davidson, then a 31-year-old truck driver, had been snorting cocaine and methamphetamine and drinking all day with friends when his Mitsubishi Triton smashed into those kids in Oatland in Sydney's northwest.
It was a week after the first confirmed case in Australia of COVID-19. If we feared our world was about to change, we couldn't begin to imagine what happened to yours in the carnage of that night. The news footage was unimaginable, the scale of what had been taken from you and your wife so incomprehensible, many of us had to look away.
You could have locked your doors. Kept the curtains drawn. Let the grief and bitterness fester and gnaw at your insides until it destroyed you and what remained of your family. But you're not like most of us, Danny.
"I was at a crossroads in my life," you admitted. "The hardest question as a parent is you can lose your whole family with bitterness and seek revenge, or you can keep half of your family and find forgiveness."
So you visited Davidson in prison where he is serving a maximum sentence of 20 years. How could you walk in there and not want to throttle him, to watch whatever light remained in his eyes slowly fade to nothing?
"I shook his hand and he just fell to his knees, put his head on the floor and said 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry I took your kids.'
And Danny, that wasn't the first time you provided absolution to Davidson, either. A week into his sentence you started receiving messages from inside the prison. Its inmates were no different to the rest of us. "A guy who was angry with what had happened said 'Mate, he's gone'."
You defused the situation. "I said 'leave him alone. He's forgiven'," you told the Christian website Eternity. How did that man plotting to hurt Davidson respond? He sent you a message with emoji tears and wrote: "You've broken me."
So just keep doing what you do, Danny.
In a world burning with hate, where so many lives are cruelled daily by retribution, keep promoting your i4give Day. Keep campaigning, along with your wife, Leila, who is pregnant again, for a National Day of Forgiveness every February 1.
Continue reminding us that we can be better people, Danny, before that desire for vengeance blinds us all.
