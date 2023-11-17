Trevor writes: "I, too, hated those Christmas parties in the office, especially when I became part of the managerial class. No further comment on that! Now I love Christmas: at 86 the whole family comes to gather around my beloved wife and I (58 years together this year). No pressure to be a benevolent dictator, no having to listen to office tales of misery and intrigue. Just us, our kids, our sons-in-law and our grandkids. Eighth generation Aussie grandkids, Dutch mother, Estonian wife and mother, French and Italian sisters-in-law. Thank goodness we all speak English. And Dutch. And Estonian. And French. And Italian. And Arabic. And Chinese. And German. And don't ask about all those. Just count them as blessings. A Merry Xmas and Happy New Year to all Echidnas and Puggles."