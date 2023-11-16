The jobless rate has bounced back up to 3.7 per cent and growth in number of hours people are working has slowed, in signs the labour market is beginning to lose momentum.
While 55,000 jobs were added in October, an additional 27,900 people became unemployed last month as more joined the labour force.
In further evidence that the demand for workers is easing, the underutilisation rate - which includes the unemployed and those with a job who want to work more hours - increased marginally to 10 per cent, up 0.7 of a percentage point from the same period last year.
Treasury and the Reserve Bank of Australia have forecast the unemployment will rise as the economy slows under pressure from inflation and high interest rates.
But the RBA has trimmed its expectations and predicts the jobless rate will top out at 4.3 per cent in 2025, rather than 4.5 per cent.
As unemployment edges higher the rate of wages growth is predicted to slow.
Wages surged 1.3 per cent in the September quarter, underpinned to a large extent by significant increases in the minimum wage and higher pay for workers in health and aged care.
But the high rate of inflation has meant that wages, in real terms, are declining and are not expected to begin overtaking increases in living costs until well into next year.
The Reserve Bank reckons pay gains will start to outpace inflation by mid-2024.
