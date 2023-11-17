1. Mazu has a depth to his form lines none of his rivals can match. It's a near identical preparation to that of Lost And Running, the winner of this race two years ago. The preparation has been a disaster for Mazu so far but he by far gets the best set up on Saturday he's had all spring. First up he gave away an impossible start from the wide draw, was a late scratching from the Premiere and found trouble in the Everest. That perhaps caught up to him in the Giga Kick Stakes. He had his chance but was only 2L off some of the best sprinters in the country. Mazu looked great in a trial since then with Nash Rawiller getting a feel for the five-year-old. No excuses now.