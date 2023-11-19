The Canberra Times
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Game-changer in refrigeration technology

By Mathew Dickerson
November 20 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Advances in insulation will have a huge effect in refrigerator design. Photo Shutterstock
Advances in insulation will have a huge effect in refrigerator design. Photo Shutterstock

Historians often talk about the discovery and control of fire as one of the earliest and most significant achievements of human beings. Fire has been essential for warmth, cooking, and protection, addressing basic human needs. The ability to cook food made nutrients more accessible and reduced the energy our bodies needed to digest food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.