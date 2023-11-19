This pivotal invention marked a significant leap in refrigeration technology. The evolution continued with Carl von Linde's introduction of a portable compressor refrigeration machine in 1873, which initially used methyl ether and later switched to ammonia. In 1899, a notable milestone was achieved when Albert Marshall patented the first mechanical refrigerator, a design that included features for automatically regulating cooling. This set the stage for Edward Toussaint's development of the first gas absorption refrigeration system in 1859, patented a year later.