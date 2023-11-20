The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Business

Foot & Thai Massage in Belconnen breached the Fair Work Act

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated November 21 2023 - 7:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A massage parlour which underpaid its workers and threatened to send them back to the Philippines if they complained faces possible penalties of more than a million dollars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.