"the seven workers were required to work an average of 65 to 68 hours per week - generally working from 9.45am to 10-10.30pm six days a week - but were generally paid for only 38 hours a week.

"six of the employees were also required to pay $800 per fortnight of their wages back over a nine-month period when the owner deemed the shop was not getting enough income and customers.

"the workers were provided with accommodation at a house in the suburb of Higgins, where the gates were locked overnight in an attempt to curtail their movement outside work hours.