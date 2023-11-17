The Canberra Times
Peter Shergold | Australia needs to step up in world refugee crisis

By Peter Shergold
November 18 2023 - 5:30am
As the crow flies, it's 12,684 kilometres from Sydney to the arid plains of Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya.

