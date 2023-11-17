Last week's Optus outage was a true poor-bugger moment for those of us who have been there. We've all feared it, especially the idea of being the engineer that hit go when it all went wrong. The cause of the Optus network failure is blurry, with alleged involvement of a third-party peering network, and/or a flawed network upgrade cited. Regardless, networks have redundancy, and failure modes, that minimise the chances of, and the scale of, outages. But it's never perfect.