Lions Youth Haven has been just that - a haven for youth in Canberra - for the past 35 years.
It is a registered, not-for-profit organisation owned and supported by the Lions Clubs in Canberra and Queanbeyan.
Its location is Westwood Farm on the Kambah Pool Road, comprising 200 hectares bounded by nature reserves and national parks.
On the farm, kids in crisis can find support, homeless young people have somewhere to live, struggling students get a chance to reset, young people with disabilities can go into shared accommodation and those who need it are taught the skills to become productive members of society.
It's a lot.
And this weekend, the beauty and purpose of the Lions Youth Have is being shared with the community through a special open day on Saturday.
At the farm open day, there will be a range of activities on offer for all age groups.
Guests can feed the friendly farm animals, go for a ride on a farm buggy, try their hand at whip cracking, get creative with some nature crafts, go on a scavanger hunt or just relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery and a delicious meal.
There will also be fun displays of environmental science projects.
The open day is a free event.
A sausage sizzle or cafe meals will be available for purchase on the day.
There is a picnic area, so don't forget the picnic rug.
Members of the ACT Woodcraft Guild will be offering free tours of their workshop at the farm throughout the day.
Ella, a year nine student from Calwell High, who attended a farm skills program at the Lions Youth Haven said she enjoyed every minute.
"There are so many things here that I wouldn't have been able to do if it wasn't for this program," she said.
"It's kind of calming for me to come out here because it takes me away from all the stress of school and all that sort of stuff. It takes the stress and anxiety out of my life."
The open day is from 11am to 3pm on Saturday at 244 Kambah Pool Road, Kambah.
