Deb writes: "Apart from my anger at stupid motorists who cut me off, I am not really a vengeful person. Could I forgive like Danny and Leila? Hmm, not sure. They are the epitome of mercy, understanding and compassion. We should all honour their 'day of forgiveness' regardless. We can all learn from their example. I can only think about the potential if the Middle East and Russia/Ukraine were to show such forgiveness for each other and end the senseless wars. It doesn't make sense to me. How can you profess to be religious and kill each other at the same time?"