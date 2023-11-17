The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Canberra

'Don't like to use the word compensation': CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin tells Senate hearing

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated November 17 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Embattled Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has pushed back against calls for compensation for individuals and businesses who suffered losses as a result of last week's massive outage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.