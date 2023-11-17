The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Age of the Dragon

We need fewer foreign students, more builders and less infrastructure

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated November 17 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We don't have enough homes, rents are too high, and the solution looks simple: cut immigration for a while, to let the building industry catch up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.