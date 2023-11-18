The Australian government has announced the first round of sanctions targeting Hamas and its backers since the October 7 attack.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Saturday said the government has imposed counter-terrorism financing sanctions on eight individuals, including Hamas members, operatives and financial facilitators, as well as a currency exchange owned by one person in response to last month's attack on Israel, which killed 1200 people.
Australia placed counter-terrorism financing sanctions against Hamas as a group in 2001 and has sanctioned another six entities and three people with links to Hamas since.
The announcement comes after the US imposed its third round of sanctions against Hamas and those assisting the militant group.
