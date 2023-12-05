The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

Hastie challenges Marles to drive army recruitment Bob Hawke-style

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
December 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shadow defence minister Andrew Hastie has criticised Australia's multimillion-dollar Defence Force recruitment campaign as not potent or clear enough and challenged Anthony Albanese or Richard Marles get personally involved Bob Hawke or even Narendra Modi-style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.