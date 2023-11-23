Heartbreaking documentary on man whose work millions have unknowingly seen

Holmes, a larrikin with a heart of gold, became paralysed while completing what should have been a simple stunt - flying backwards into a wall while rigged up with a harness. But something went wrong on the day, even though all seemed well while practising the same stunt the day before, and Holmes broke his neck. One of his colleagues described the scene as Holmes "hanging there like a puppet with his strings cut". The documentary introduces us to Holmes at home today, getting a visit from Radcliffe, who is still one of his closest friends. Holmes is wheelchair-bound, and mostly spends his time indoors these days. He tells the viewers that he figured it was time to talk about what happened: "I thought I better tell my story, otherwise it won't get told".

