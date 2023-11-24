This slow-burning Australian story is strongly atmospheric

Even some Australians might be taken aback: the place is a throwback to an earlier era. The women have to get used to smiling through an endless stream of tasteless jokes, flirting, and the demands of impatient, sometimes aggressive customers. Hanna in particular is discomfited; Liv brushes it off as culture clash. In one nice bit of observation among many, the casual utterance of the "c" work shocks them, though they begin to recognise the nuances: it can be an abusive, non-specific or even friendly noun, or more than one at once, depending on the context.

