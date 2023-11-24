The Canberra Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Review

This slow-burning Australian story is strongly atmospheric

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Royal Hotel.

MA15+. 91 minutes.

Three stars.

Inspired by the documentary Hotel Coolgardie (2016), this Australian movie is heavily reminiscent of Wake In Fright (1971) - another fish-out-of-water story set in a small town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.