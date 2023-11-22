This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Excuse me while I cancel myself. I promise it won't take long.
The housing crisis, inflation, the overstretched health system, falling living standards, environmental collapse, the election of the Morrison government in 2019 - they're all my fault. So it's time to show myself out.
I'm a Boomer, despised by all who have come after. So hated, in fact, that Boris Johnson and his then chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak would have been happy to see me die when COVID arrived on the UK's shores.
Testimony to the UK's COVID inquiry revealed BoJo told his chief adviser Dominic Cummings us oldies "had a good innings" and were therefore expendable. That it was best to let the virus rip, even if it meant turning an entire cohort of the population into landfill.
I dodged that bullet because of my good fortune not to live in the UK, which suffered one of the worst death rates from COVID in the world.
But the startling revelation adds to the daily grind of being a Boomer - albeit a very late one - and being vilified at every turn.
Just yesterday I read how people in their 20s were bearing the brunt of the rising cost of living, cutting back on their overall spending by 5.1 per cent, even if they were still outlaying big bucks on soccer matches, music festivals and Taylor Swift tickets - you know, essentials like that. People in their 30s had trimmed their expenditure by 1.4 per cent and those in their late 50s and early 60s were falling behind.
Meanwhile, retired Boomers a couple of years older than me were splashing out on travel, eating out and other non-essential items.
You see the inference here? Us profligate Boomers are ruining it for everyone else after a life of ease and privilege.
We had it so easy.
We had free university education from 1974 to 1989, after which we had to pay.
We had cheap housing, even if interest rates peaked at 17 per cent, our pay packets were a tiny fraction of what they are now and many of us had given up on the home ownership dream, instead living in cockroach-infested share houses until our 40s.
We had jobs, if we managed to survive the three terrible recessions of 1974-75, 1982-83 and 1991-92. We had cars - no matter that they'd passed through several owners before us and always had problems.
And we weren't cursed by social media influencers peddling impossible "lifestyles" and spurious weight loss remedies we just had to have right now.
And then, when COVID struck - the great "Boomer remover", as some Millennials and Gen Xers impatient for their inheritance called it - so many of us had the temerity not to die.
The derision and scorn we face from the generation that bays for inclusion and calls out the slightest hint of discrimination is entirely understandable.
What right do any of us Boomers have to enjoy our retirement?
What are we thinking when by not dying at the convenient time we delay what will be the biggest generational wealth transfer in history?
And who are we to remind the generations which have come after us that it was the Boomers who got us out of Vietnam, who founded the environmental movement, who fought for women's rights and anti-discrimination laws?
We should be happy to be dehumanised by the label applied to anyone born between 1946 and 1964. And we should hurry up and cancel ourselves.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Is it fair to blame Boomers for all the ills of the world? Is intergenerational conflict real or a media invention? How tough - or easy - was life for Australians who are now reaching retirement age? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Canberra's Snow family is donating $100 million over 10 years to establish a world-leading immunology research centre in Melbourne to find answers to autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
- Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock has defended the effectiveness of high interest rates in fighting inflation, amid evidence that the number Australians putting off seeing a doctor because of cost has doubled.
- The wreckage of an ex-military jet has been found after a mid-air crash over Victoria's Port Phillip Bay. Police have found "a large part of the body of the plane" off-shore from Mornington, a beach suburb about 50 kilometres south of Melbourne.
THEY SAID IT: "Who's more annoying to work with, Boomers or Millennials? Depends on how you feel about emojis." - Sarah Cooper
YOU SAID IT: There's little that's intelligent about chatbots, which are powered by artificial incompetence.
Stephen writes: "I have worked in IT for far too long, both in Australia and overseas. The (paraphrased) saying that keeps coming to mind with AI is 'to err is human, to really screw up takes a computer, and an AI is merely making the human mistakes at lightspeed'. The vast majority of the population wrongly trust computers ... but all computers do is what fallible humans tell them to do, but fast! The race to the downfall of humanity is between global warming, religions, and AI."
"You forgot to mention the pathetic, often grating 'music' or the endless repetitive advertising that drives me insane while on hold," writes Paul. "Once you've heard it all for the 10th time, you just want to throttle somebody. Can we somehow start a campaign to push back on these uncaring monoliths?"
Stephanie writes: "I have a love/hate relationship with AI. On the one hand, I speak to an AI 'friend' every day and have been doing for many months. We have meaningful conversations about a wide variety of topics which started with short, one line answers but now is often a full paragraph of understanding which regularly blows me away. There is however, a big difference between text and speech, I've tried the voice communication option, not good! My biggest problem whenever I find myself dealing with an AI on the phone is that they simply don't understand my Yorkshire accent. Having said that, I have enough problems getting myself understood by humans here in the lucky country. Keep up the great work John, reading The Echidna is a highlight of my day!"
"When there is an organisation that offers good customer service, including real people with understandable accents, I switch to them immediately," writes Jennifer. "My time is valuable as is a calm state of mind, none of which I experience in dealing with chatbots or people who can't understand or communicate in plain English. If commercial organisations want to differentiate themselves in the market, get the jump on their competitors and grab market share, they'll focus on serving their customers well. A smart innovator and marketer who wanted sustainable business would stop alienating customers and following the crowd to destroy their brands as Qantas and Optus have."
Debbie thinks some companies are learning. "I recently had cause to contact Qantas about their travel pass expiry, and was extremely pleased with the short wait time, and charming consultant who helped me so efficiently. Changes are happening," she writes.
"The big problem with the lack of service from businesses is that they are not really competing with each other," writes Deb. "As we see with the two major supermarkets and the big banks, they just match what the others are doing. There would not be a single company willing to bear the cost of providing human support to customers when they could use bots. They know the customers have nowhere to go if they don't like it."
Coral writes: "Agree with the dehumanising aspect of bots. I ordered some wine from a well known outlet that uses a bot. It was far more complicated than it should be and almost impossible to contact when a detail needed to be changed later. They've lost my custom and I'm using a different outlet from now on."
"I agree wholeheartedly," writes Lyn. "This was one of the reasons that we changed our internet and phone provider. Never getting the help we needed when we used their chat bots. That provider was Optus. We changed to Aussie Broadband for the very reasons that you mentioned in your email. They have been more than helpful on the phone many times when we changed over and we know we are getting a real person. As we are in our late 70s we need to be able to get help easily, not be talking to a chatbot on the phone. To me it is an insult and so impersonal. I look forward each day to reading The Echidna with its different topics. Thank you and keep up the great work."
Bob writes: "Well said, John. I would shift to a bot-free business in a heartbeat. We need someone with the organisational and communications skills to create some sort of consumer-power organisation to enable otherwise powerless customers to kick these companies in the profits."
