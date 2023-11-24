Napoleon is a brilliant ride and dazzling historical spectacle

The veteran director has, of course, an enviable filmography of influential genre movies, including Alien, Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise and Gladiator, so it's a pity that the writing here lacks insight as an exploration of a key historical figure. The screenplay by David Scarpa (now working with Scott on Gladiator 2) is written for the contemporary ear, and that's okay, but it doesn't delve much into the family background of this fascinating historical figure nor place his remarkable legacy within the context of modern European history. After the cries of battle dim, this is something worth googling.