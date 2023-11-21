Father's Day comeback: Trainer credits jockey Rachel King for key role

Dangers: 1. How's It Kev ran a solid third at Newcastle two starts back then leapt in class when not beaten far at Rosehill in a blanket finish behind the placegetters. Down in grade again, gate one and McDonald to ride makes him well worth another chance. 5. Atlantic Ocean has been disappointing but he tends to do enough to keep himself on the radar as a chance in a race like this. Down in class on his last couple and if he finds the form from his second at Kensington three runs back he'd be in the finish. 11. Head Of The Herd showed some fight to hold on and score a maiden win first-up almost two months ago. Since won a trial in good style and while stepping up to 1400m off a break is a query the stable seems to be able to pull that off more often than not. Keep in mind.