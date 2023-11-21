The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Canberrans feel the pinch of rising interest rates as soaring costs slow spending

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
November 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Busker Tom Woodward is a good barometer of the state of the economy. When spending gets easier, his income goes up; when belts are tightened, his tin gets empty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.