The Canberra Times
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Advice

Tick season is here so keep a keen eye on your furry family members

By Dr Anne Quain
November 25 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR PETS

Fully engorged tick. Picture by Jerzy Gorecki.
Fully engorged tick. Picture by Jerzy Gorecki.

If you live on the east coast of Australia, you've probably heard about ticks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.