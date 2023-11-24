The Canberra Times
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Why the one-piece is this summer's swimsuit royalty

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 25 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Season six of The Crown has lobbed just in time. Summer starts in a few days and that means it's time for a new pair of swimmers. It's a time always fraught with danger. The very idea of baring a body that's still carrying signs of the cooler months is a complicated thing. Let alone having to think about what might be fashionable for '23-24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.