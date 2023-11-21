The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Woden Valley Youth Choir prepares for The Canberra Times Carols by Candlelight 2023

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated November 22 2023 - 10:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's The Canberra Times Carols by Candlelight will be particularly poignant for Evangeline Osborne, because it will be her last performance with the Woden Valley Youth Choir.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.