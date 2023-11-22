The Canberra Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

The govt, APS and the media are hilariously out of touch with Australia

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
Updated November 23 2023 - 6:34am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For three distinct but related groups the referendum result should be a serious wake-up call.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Vanstone

Amanda Vanstone

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.