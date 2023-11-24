The Canberra Times
Kembla Grange tips: Osipenko the best in the $1m Gong

By Brad Gray
November 24 2023 - 11:00am
Race 1 - 12.20PM CANADIAN CLUB BENCHMARK 78 HANDICAP (2000 METRES)

10. Lyrical Gangster is a lightly-raced four-year-old with plenty of staying potential. The gelding comes through midweek form but he has upside that none of his rivals can match. At his past two starts he has clocked the fastest closing splits of the entire meeting at the end of 1800m.

