Kembla Grange tips: Osipenko the best in the $1m Gong

3. Miss Hellfire couldn't have done much more first up given how the race was run and won by Eagle Nest. The race was over after they'd gone 200m. Eagle Nest assumed control and slipped home in very fast time over the Rosehill 1100m. It was game over for anything else in the race. Miss Hellfire kept chasing to hold down third. That was having been well backed late too. She clocked the fastest last 600m and 200m splits of the meeting in defeat. The four-year-old mare also has a history of improving second up. Like the step out to 1200m and that she stays in fillies and mares company. The only knock is where she'll get to in the run. Looking at the potential speed in this race though, it mightn't prove to be any great disadvantage to settle in the second half. Want to be in her corner at the early price.