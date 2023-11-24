What's the right tree for me? Expert tips to help you choose

When talk turns to Christmas holidays, there are common traditions everyone tends to think about: getting together with family and friends, gorging on great food, and putting up the tree.
If you are looking to buy a tree this year, there are many options available at different price points, heights and styles. Carrie Kirkman, general manager of merchandise at Target, shares the top three things to consider.
Choose the right tree size for your space
Before you buy a tree you need to decide where in your home it will live, so you can choose a height that perfectly fits your space.
Choose your tree type
Think of your tree as the canvas - the one you choose will set the mood for your whole holiday look.
Choose your decoration style
Once you've chosen the size and style that's best for your home, it's time to decorate!
