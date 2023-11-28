Pull up a chair at Briscola for a serve of classic Italian charm

One can tell a lot about a restaurant from the chairs they select. I think going for a design classic is generally a good indicator. If nothing else, it means one doesn't have to sit in a chair that looks wonderful on Instagram but is a terrible practical receptacle for one's behind. It also exudes quiet confidence: We don't need to reinvent the wheel, a Bentwood chair says, because we know a good thing when we see it. Why don't you be comfortable when you stop by to try it for yourself?