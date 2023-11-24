The Canberra Times
Saturday, 25 November 2023
What job is worth the extinction of an entire species?

Ebony Bennett
By Ebony Bennett
November 25 2023 - 5:30am
Last week I attended the Tasmanian Ocean Summit, the second one hosted by the Australia Institute. Much like the rest of our natural environment, our oceans are in big trouble thanks to climate change and other pressures like fish farming and over-fishing. Sadly, both governments and industry are using similar greenwashing tactics to avoid what needs to be done.

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

