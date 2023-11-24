What job is worth the extinction of an entire species?

Australia Institute research shows the salmon industry employs few people and pays little tax. ATO data shows the three main salmon companies sold over $7 billion worth of fish but paid just $51 million in corporate tax over the last nine years. Salmon farming operations appear to have paid zero tax in the last three years for which data is available. In terms of employment, 99.3 per cent of Tasmanian do not work in the salmon industry. That's not to say even a small number of jobs are not important, obviously they are. But few jobs are so important as to be worth the extinction of a whole species.