Teachers sweat the results as much as students

Phil from Dunbogan sees it differently: "I saw the media reaction to Michele Bullock's comments and I was amazed at how media (including you now) have turned those comments into a blame game. Michele was providing detailed comments on where inflation was occurring (local versus global), how it was occurring and what we need to do to defeat it. If the RBA didn't make comments and inflation kept on rising we would accuse them of being silent and asleep at the wheel. Economists spend their entire life looking at numbers and trying to work out what they mean. I'm quite sure if you looked at the public comments of any economist in Australia they would be saying the same thing. Stop shooting the messenger!"